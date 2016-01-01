Melanie Makar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Makar, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melanie Makar, ARNP
Melanie Makar, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL.
Melanie Makar's Office Locations
- 1 1390 Royal Palm Square Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 768-5454
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Melanie Makar, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376694778
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Makar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Makar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Melanie Makar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Makar.
