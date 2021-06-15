Melanie Mead has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Mead, APRN
Melanie Mead, APRN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Melanie Mead's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology6465 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-4848
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Every time I see her I feel like all of my “issues” are addressed. She is SO NICE and really explains everything so you can understand. She answers every question without judgement. I absolutely love her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1942257266
- Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc./ University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing
Melanie Mead accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Mead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Melanie Mead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Mead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Mead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Mead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.