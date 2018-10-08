Melanie Minteer, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melanie Minteer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melanie Minteer, LMFT
Melanie Minteer, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Louisville, KY.
Melanie Minteer works at
Melanie D Minteer, LMFT2210 Goldsmith Ln Ste 201B, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 385-0093
Melanie is very Professional and is always encouraging, and insightful she truly has helped me with her counseling.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1740361625
Melanie Minteer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Minteer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Melanie Minteer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Minteer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Minteer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Minteer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.