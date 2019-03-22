Melanie Murphy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melanie Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melanie Murphy, NP
Overview of Melanie Murphy, NP
Melanie Murphy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Melanie Murphy works at
Melanie Murphy's Office Locations
Anthony L. Jordan Health Center82 Holland Street Anthony L Ctr, Rochester, NY 14605 Directions (585) 423-5800
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Melanie is calm and professional
About Melanie Murphy, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Murphy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Melanie Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.