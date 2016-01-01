Melanie Neveau, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melanie Neveau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melanie Neveau, OTR
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melanie Neveau, OTR
Melanie Neveau, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Melanie Neveau works at
Melanie Neveau's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Therapy & Performance Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday5:30am - 10:00pmTuesday5:30am - 10:00pmWednesday5:30am - 10:00pmThursday5:30am - 10:00pmFriday5:30am - 10:00pmSaturday7:00am - 6:30pmSunday7:00am - 6:30pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melanie Neveau?
About Melanie Neveau, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1356404735
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Neveau accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Melanie Neveau using Healthline FindCare.
Melanie Neveau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melanie Neveau works at
Melanie Neveau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Neveau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Neveau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Neveau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.