Dr. Nuszkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melanie Nuszkowski, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melanie Nuszkowski, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Augustine, FL.
Dr. Nuszkowski works at
Locations
Dr. Townsend & Associates P.A.9 Saint Johns Medical Park Dr, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 797-2705
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nuszkowski?
I saw Melanie back when she was at West Virginia University providing counseling services for students. She had a profound effect on me and helped guide me through general anxiety and depression. Her pleasant demeanor and willingness to listen are her strongest qualities.
About Dr. Melanie Nuszkowski, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558643833
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuszkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuszkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuszkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuszkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuszkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.