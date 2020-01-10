See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Melanie Ocampo, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Melanie Ocampo, APRN

Melanie Ocampo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melanie Ocampo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1785 E Sahara Ave Ste 145, Las Vegas, NV 89104 (702) 486-0427
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Melanie Ocampo, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023317955
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Kentucky University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Ocampo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Melanie Ocampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Melanie Ocampo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Ocampo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Ocampo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Ocampo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

