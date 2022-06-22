See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Melanie Santiago, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melanie Santiago, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Melanie Santiago works at Andrea Pedano DO in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care of Roxborough
    5458 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 487-1887
  2. 2
    Prime Healthcare Services
    5735 Ridge Ave Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 487-1887

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2022
    pj schultz — Jun 22, 2022
    About Melanie Santiago, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346319944
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Santiago, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melanie Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melanie Santiago has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melanie Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Santiago works at Andrea Pedano DO in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Melanie Santiago’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Melanie Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Santiago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

