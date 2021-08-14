See All Physicians Assistants in La Mesa, CA
Melanie Shepard, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Melanie Shepard, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Melanie Shepard, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Mesa, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    7051 Alvarado Rd Ste 201, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 460-7775

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Melanie Shepard?

Aug 14, 2021
Melanie cares about how you are feeling and she listens to you. She prescribed the necessary meds to get you better. Very thorough.
Joanne Armstrong — Aug 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Melanie Shepard, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Melanie Shepard, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Melanie Shepard to family and friends

Melanie Shepard's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Melanie Shepard

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melanie Shepard, PA-C.

About Melanie Shepard, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366932113
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melanie Shepard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Melanie Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Melanie Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Shepard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Shepard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Shepard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Melanie Shepard, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.