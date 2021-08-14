Melanie Shepard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Shepard, PA-C
Overview
Melanie Shepard, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Mesa, CA.
Locations
- 1 7051 Alvarado Rd Ste 201, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 460-7775
Ratings & Reviews
Melanie cares about how you are feeling and she listens to you. She prescribed the necessary meds to get you better. Very thorough.
About Melanie Shepard, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1366932113
