Melanie Van Lieshout, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Melanie Van Lieshout, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Barbara, CA. 

Melanie Van Lieshout works at Jeffrey R. Polito M.d. A Professional Corp. in Santa Barbara, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey R. Polito M.d. A Professional Corp.
    334 S Patterson Ave Ste 130, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 681-1490
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Melanie Van Lieshout, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578715918
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Van Lieshout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Van Lieshout works at Jeffrey R. Polito M.d. A Professional Corp. in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Melanie Van Lieshout’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Melanie Van Lieshout. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Van Lieshout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Van Lieshout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Van Lieshout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

