Melanie Webb, ACNP

Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Melanie Webb, ACNP

Melanie Webb, ACNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Melanie Webb works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melanie Webb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rowan Regional Medical Center Inc.
    631 Mocksville Ave Ste 1020, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2844
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Melanie Webb, ACNP

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1659795029
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

