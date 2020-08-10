See All Nurse Practitioners in Detroit, MI
Melanie Woods, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Melanie Woods, FNP-BC

Melanie Woods, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI. 

Melanie Woods works at Wellness Plan Gateway Med Ctr in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melanie Woods' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dmc Clinical Lab Inc
    2888 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 875-4200
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Melanie Woods, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326357013
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Melanie Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Woods works at Wellness Plan Gateway Med Ctr in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Melanie Woods’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Melanie Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Woods.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

