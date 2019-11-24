Dr. Nephew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melantha Nephew, OD
Overview of Dr. Melantha Nephew, OD
Dr. Melantha Nephew, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nephew's Office Locations
- 1 655 W Illinois Ave Bldg 700, Dallas, TX 75224 Directions (469) 801-8253
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nephew?
My family and I have gone to Dr. Nephew for years now and her professionalism is unmatched. She is very knowledgeable in her field and takes good care of every patient young and old!
About Dr. Melantha Nephew, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1902868748
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nephew accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nephew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nephew speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nephew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nephew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nephew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nephew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.