Melina Quintar-Moore, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.9 (39)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melina Quintar-Moore, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University, Florida.

Melina Quintar-Moore works at Melina Quintar-Moore in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melina Quintar-Moore
    2945 NW 62nd St Ste 103, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 (954) 592-4661

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Couples Therapy

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2023
    My adult daughter lives 3 hours away from me and we were having issues. Melina will do Zoom sessions which was ideal for our situation. My daughter and I have worked out our issues and I am so happy. We both love Melina!
    Happy Mama — Jan 18, 2023
    About Melina Quintar-Moore, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134374812
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University, Florida
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad De Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melina Quintar-Moore, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melina Quintar-Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melina Quintar-Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melina Quintar-Moore works at Melina Quintar-Moore in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Melina Quintar-Moore’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Melina Quintar-Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melina Quintar-Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melina Quintar-Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melina Quintar-Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

