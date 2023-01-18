Melina Quintar-Moore, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melina Quintar-Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melina Quintar-Moore, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melina Quintar-Moore, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University, Florida.
Melina Quintar-Moore works at
Locations
Melina Quintar-Moore2945 NW 62nd St Ste 103, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 592-4661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My adult daughter lives 3 hours away from me and we were having issues. Melina will do Zoom sessions which was ideal for our situation. My daughter and I have worked out our issues and I am so happy. We both love Melina!
About Melina Quintar-Moore, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134374812
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University, Florida
- Universidad De Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Frequently Asked Questions
Melina Quintar-Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melina Quintar-Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melina Quintar-Moore speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Melina Quintar-Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melina Quintar-Moore.
