Dr. Melinda Down, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melinda Down, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

Dr. Down works at Restore Behavioral Health, PLLC in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Restore Behavioral Health
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2208, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 858-1900
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2020
    This review is past due and I am happy to show my gratitude towards Restore Behavior Health in any form. Reviewing their services and speaking to their professionalism is just a start to the many testimonies I anticipate sharing. I have seen Krystle for about two years, even though I have moved to Austin. I still make it a point to keep scheduling appointments despite not living in San Antonio. I respect this clinic and the staff behind the scenes. Attention needs to be given to the wonderful billing department here in this office. Denise and Jeanette have been so helpful, as it is hard to find advocates who not only do their job, but go beyond what is put in front of them. I have had the joy of experiencing the soft skill of Jeanette's help and assistance and the hard adroit skills of Denise. Both of them helped me obtain what I needed in the brief phone interactions we shared. They went above and beyond and that is the kind of relationship you want with people in a clinic who are dea
    Jordan Marie — Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Melinda Down, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659395812
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melinda Down, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Down is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Down has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Down works at Restore Behavioral Health, PLLC in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Down’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Down. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Down.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Down, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Down appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

