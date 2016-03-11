Melinda Facelli accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melinda Facelli, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melinda Facelli, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rocklin, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5515 Pacific St Unit 44, Rocklin, CA 95677 Directions (916) 783-0563
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Melinda is extremely professional and helpful. She gives her clients real tools to use to improve their relationships and lives. She expects a lot of herself; she doesn't just sit there and listen. There aren't enough stars in the sky to properly represent what a effective therapist she is.
About Melinda Facelli, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1669590097
