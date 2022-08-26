See All Physicians Assistants in Colorado Springs, CO
Melinda Fortenbaugh, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.0 (4)
Overview

Melinda Fortenbaugh, PA is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Melinda Fortenbaugh works at Kaiser Permanente Briargate Medical Offices in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Briargate Senior Health Center
    Kaiser Permanente Briargate Senior Health Center
4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 125, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
(303) 338-4545

Ratings & Reviews
2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Aug 26, 2022
Great. She was thorough and considerate and a good listener. Solved my problem.
About Melinda Fortenbaugh, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699191536
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melinda Fortenbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melinda Fortenbaugh works at Kaiser Permanente Briargate Medical Offices in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Melinda Fortenbaugh’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Melinda Fortenbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Fortenbaugh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Fortenbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Fortenbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

