Melinda Fortenbaugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Melinda Fortenbaugh, PA
Overview
Melinda Fortenbaugh, PA is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Briargate Senior Health Center4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 125, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (303) 338-4545
Ratings & Reviews
Great. She was thorough and considerate and a good listener. Solved my problem.
About Melinda Fortenbaugh, PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Melinda Fortenbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Melinda Fortenbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Fortenbaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Fortenbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Fortenbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.