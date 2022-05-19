See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Melinda Hudson, ARNP

Neurosurgery (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Melinda Hudson, ARNP

Melinda Hudson, ARNP is a Neurosurgery Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Melinda Hudson works at Office in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melinda Hudson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Melinda Hudson, ARNP

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1780930255
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

