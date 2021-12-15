Dr. Melinda Keller, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Keller, DC
Dr. Melinda Keller, DC is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY.
Brooklyn Spine Center5911 16TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 234-6200
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
At different times in my life I have had issues with debilitating back pain. It wasn’t constant or I believe I would have found Dr Keller much earlier in my search for treatment. After my initial visit and some testing I committed to the recommended treatment plan (DRX and adjustments) and my quality of life has improved exponentially. No episodes of pain and I am unrestricted in my activities. I am no longer living in dreaded anticipation of the next episode of back/leg pain. I feel free. I am so fortunate to have found Dr Keller and her team. Run, don’t limp if you have back/spine issues and want to really engage in life again. It’s not magic and the treatment takes time and being committed to the journey but the results are so worth it.
- Chiropractic
- English, Hebrew
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
