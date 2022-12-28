Dr. Longtain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melinda Longtain, PHD
Dr. Melinda Longtain, PHD is a Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Counseling Associates-austin1600 W 38th St Ste 428, Austin, TX 78731 Directions
I have known Melinda for over a decade and cannot say enough good things about her. She operates at the highest level, knows her profession well, is highly regarded in the community, and well connected. She is trusted by her clients, guiding them through life decisions with compassion and honesty. You will have a hard time finding another like her. She is top of her class and I would recommend her (and have) to close friends and family who are in need of advice on a range of critical life decisions.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Longtain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longtain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longtain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longtain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.