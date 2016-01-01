See All Nurse Practitioners in Mountain View, CA
Melinda Miles

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Melinda Miles

Melinda Miles is a Nurse Practitioner in Mountain View, CA. 

Melinda Miles works at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, Inc in Mountain View, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melinda Miles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, Inc
    225 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 948-0807

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Melinda Miles

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1033583067
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

