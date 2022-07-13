See All Family Doctors in Columbus, OH
Melinda Pavlechko, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Melinda Pavlechko, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. 

Melinda Pavlechko works at Office in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    4882 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 237-0835
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Melinda Pavlechko, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891722914
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melinda Pavlechko, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Pavlechko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melinda Pavlechko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melinda Pavlechko works at Office in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Melinda Pavlechko’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Melinda Pavlechko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Pavlechko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Pavlechko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Pavlechko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

