Melinda Poole accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Melinda Poole, CAP
Overview
Melinda Poole, CAP is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Rockledge, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1311 US Highway 1 Ste 4, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 698-5447
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Melinda Poole, CAP
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1225188634
Melinda Poole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Melinda Poole. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Poole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Poole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Poole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.