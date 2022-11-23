Melinda Strickland, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melinda Strickland, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melinda Strickland, APRN
Melinda Strickland, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Melinda Strickland works at
Melinda Strickland's Office Locations
1
Memorial Medical Group Internal Medicine1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 1, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-6800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melinda Strickland?
She's great at what she does appreciate the time she spent and the care she nursed me back to health.
About Melinda Strickland, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760466072
Frequently Asked Questions
Melinda Strickland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melinda Strickland accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melinda Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Melinda Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Strickland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.