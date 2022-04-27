See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Greensburg, PA
Melinda Thomas, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Melinda Thomas, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Greensburg, PA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    41 W Otterman St Ste 510, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 804-8204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Latrobe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Codependency
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Codependency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Apr 27, 2022

My children used to see Miss Mindy when she was a therapist with Mount Pleasant school District through Excela Health. My children felt safe and heard. They had had previous experiences with therapists who just gave them worksheets or play games. Miss Mindy built relationships with each of my children where they felt safe to open up about their thoughts and feelings that were impacting them. I learned things that I never knew. She always went above and beyond and was active with family involvement. I was saddened to hear that she is no longer at the school as I have another child who would be attending next year. If I could find her I would follow her to her new location as I have never met such a dedicated thorough professional therapist who is able to help not only my kids but actively keep everyone involved and work with all systems involved.
    Mt Pleasant Family — Apr 27, 2022
    Photo: Melinda Thomas, LMFT
    About Melinda Thomas, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669757316
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melinda Thomas, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melinda Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Melinda Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

