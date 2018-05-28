Melisa Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melisa Morales
Overview of Melisa Morales
Melisa Morales is a Nurse Practitioner in Joliet, IL.
Melisa Morales works at
Melisa Morales' Office Locations
Primary Care Physicians of Joliet S C2025 S Chicago St, Joliet, IL 60436 Directions (815) 726-2200
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melisa Morales?
Very reliable and excellent nurse practitioner. Very caring and compassionate. I’ll go back to be her patient. I’ll recommend her to all my friends and families. Excellent NP.
About Melisa Morales
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922203595
Frequently Asked Questions
Melisa Morales accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melisa Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Melisa Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melisa Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melisa Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melisa Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.