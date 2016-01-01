Melissa Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Adams, MFT
Overview
Melissa Adams, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Melissa Adams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Patricia Ann Brassfield Phd Ltd.7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 341-5855
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Adams?
About Melissa Adams, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1316028558
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Adams works at
Melissa Adams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.