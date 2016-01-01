See All Nurse Anesthetists in Wilmington, NC
Melissa Anceravage, CRNA

Nurse Anesthesiology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Melissa Anceravage, CRNA

Melissa Anceravage, CRNA is a Nurse Anesthetist in Wilmington, NC. 

Melissa Anceravage works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Anceravage's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Children's Services
    2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3042

About Melissa Anceravage, CRNA

Specialties
  • Nurse Anesthesiology
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Female
  • Female
Gender
1144668385
  • 1144668385
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

