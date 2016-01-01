Melissa Barclay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Barclay, ARNP
Overview of Melissa Barclay, ARNP
Melissa Barclay, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kirkland, WA.
Melissa Barclay's Office Locations
Lake Washington Pain Management13122 120TH AVE NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 678-8534
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053943993
Melissa Barclay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Barclay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
