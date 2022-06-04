Melissa Baumgardner, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Baumgardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Baumgardner, APRN
Overview of Melissa Baumgardner, APRN
Melissa Baumgardner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Melissa Baumgardner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Melissa Baumgardner's Office Locations
-
1
Office3046 Dolphin Dr Ste 100, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 982-1400Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Baumgardner?
I recently changed providers and I cannot be more pleased with the care I am receiving at Dolphin Hills Family Health. Mrs. Baumgardner has been attentive while researching my health history to make sure I am getting the very best care. She is extremely knowledgeable and skilled at being a health care provider and I can't imagine doing life without her keeping me healthy! Thank Mrs. Baumgardner.
About Melissa Baumgardner, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063970366
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Baumgardner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Baumgardner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Baumgardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Baumgardner works at
7 patients have reviewed Melissa Baumgardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Baumgardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Baumgardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Baumgardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.