See All Nurse Practitioners in Elizabethtown, KY
Melissa Baumgardner, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Melissa Baumgardner, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Melissa Baumgardner, APRN

Melissa Baumgardner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Melissa Baumgardner works at Office in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Melissa Baumgardner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    3046 Dolphin Dr Ste 100, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 982-1400
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Melissa Baumgardner?

    Jun 04, 2022
    I recently changed providers and I cannot be more pleased with the care I am receiving at Dolphin Hills Family Health. Mrs. Baumgardner has been attentive while researching my health history to make sure I am getting the very best care. She is extremely knowledgeable and skilled at being a health care provider and I can't imagine doing life without her keeping me healthy! Thank Mrs. Baumgardner.
    Shannon — Jun 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Melissa Baumgardner, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Melissa Baumgardner, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Melissa Baumgardner to family and friends

    Melissa Baumgardner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Melissa Baumgardner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melissa Baumgardner, APRN.

    About Melissa Baumgardner, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063970366
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Baumgardner, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Baumgardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Baumgardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Baumgardner works at Office in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Melissa Baumgardner’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Melissa Baumgardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Baumgardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Baumgardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Baumgardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Melissa Baumgardner, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.