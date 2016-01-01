See All Nurse Practitioners in Ocala, FL
Melissa Bello, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Melissa Bello, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Melissa Bello, ARNP

Melissa Bello, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL. 

Melissa Bello works at Bello Midlevel Inc in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Melissa Bello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Office
    1329 SE 25th Loop Ste 102, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 304-6480

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Melissa Bello?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Melissa Bello, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Melissa Bello, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Melissa Bello to family and friends

Melissa Bello's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Melissa Bello

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melissa Bello, ARNP.

About Melissa Bello, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477033801
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Bello, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Bello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melissa Bello has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Melissa Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa Bello works at Bello Midlevel Inc in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Melissa Bello’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Melissa Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Bello.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Bello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Bello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Melissa Bello, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.