Melissa Bentley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Bentley, APN
Overview of Melissa Bentley, APN
Melissa Bentley, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wayne, NJ.
Melissa Bentley's Office Locations
Pelosi, Richard E, M.d.1777 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 831-1800
Ratings & Reviews
Melissa Bentley made my annual visit exceptional; she's knowledgeable, personable yet professional, and made the whole experience a breeze She answered all my questions easily and has a great way of making you feel comfortable and at ease during your examinations. Highly recommended.
About Melissa Bentley, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306283841
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Melissa Bentley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Bentley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.