Melissa Bentley, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Overview of Melissa Bentley, APN

Melissa Bentley, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wayne, NJ. 

Melissa Bentley works at Pelosi, Richard E, M.d. in Wayne, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Bentley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pelosi, Richard E, M.d.
    1777 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 831-1800

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Melissa Bentley, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306283841
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Bentley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Melissa Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa Bentley works at Pelosi, Richard E, M.d. in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Melissa Bentley’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Melissa Bentley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Bentley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

