Melissa Brinkman, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Overview of Melissa Brinkman, CNP

Melissa Brinkman, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Melissa Brinkman works at Queen City Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Brinkman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TriHealth Physician University Station
    1775 W Lexington Ste 150, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-8000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Melissa Brinkman, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932655271
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Brinkman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Brinkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Brinkman works at Queen City Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Melissa Brinkman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Melissa Brinkman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Brinkman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Brinkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Brinkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

