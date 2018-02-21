Melissa Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Brown, PSY
Offers telehealth
Melissa Brown, PSY is a Psychologist in Harrisburg, PA.
Kantor and Tkatch Associates PC205 S Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17104 Directions (717) 231-8360
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
Dr. Brown is very compassionate and nice. She is very knowledgeable too. However, she is not very well trained in self esteem. To be fair most psychologists are not well trained in that area. Not recommended if your issue is self esteem. Well recommended in other areas. Good person.
- Psychology
- English
- 1467690313
