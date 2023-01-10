Melissa Brown, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Brown, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melissa Brown, FNP-C
Melissa Brown, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Melissa Brown works at
Melissa Brown's Office Locations
The Wellness Medical Clinic1880 W Frye Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Melissa. I’m currently trying to find out if she’s working somewhere else. She left the Wellness Center on Frye and Dobson. I miss her so much.
About Melissa Brown, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578959896
Melissa Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Brown accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Melissa Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Brown.
