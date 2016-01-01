See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hackensack, NJ
Melissa Buddha, APN

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Melissa Buddha, APN

Melissa Buddha, APN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. 

Melissa Buddha works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Buddha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Medical Group OB-GYN
    58 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 489-2255
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:15am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:15am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:15am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Valley Medical Group
    1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 105, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 489-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Diseases
Intrauterine Device Management
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Melissa Buddha, APN

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    NPI Number
    • 1699988501
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia Univeristy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Buddha, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Buddha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Buddha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Buddha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Melissa Buddha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Buddha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Buddha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Buddha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

