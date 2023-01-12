Melissa Burkhardt, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Burkhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Burkhardt, CNM
Overview of Melissa Burkhardt, CNM
Melissa Burkhardt, CNM is a Midwife in Vandalia, OH.
Melissa Burkhardt works at
Melissa Burkhardt's Office Locations
Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton in Vandalia680 Aviator Ct, Vandalia, OH 45377 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Missy is absolutely amazing. During my pregnancy, she was always kind when I had her at my appointments, and I never felt rushed. When I went into labor, I was so glad when I heard she was on call. She was calm, kind, and so present as I labored, helping me breathe and get through to meet my son. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better. Fast forward, and unfortunately I recently experienced an early miscarriage. Going into my appointment I had a lot of guilt and worry, and she was SO kind again. She took the time to reassure me, connect, and encourage me to remain positive about my chances of having another successful pregnancy. Her encouragement gave me hope again, and I hope she’ll be there to deliver one more little person for me if I’m lucky enough to have one more. She doesn’t treat you like a number, and she connects and makes you feel heard, no matter where you are in life. I’ll drive the 40 minutes to her practice any time. Her care is 100% worth it!
About Melissa Burkhardt, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1174803910
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Burkhardt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Burkhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Melissa Burkhardt using Healthline FindCare.
Melissa Burkhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Melissa Burkhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Burkhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Burkhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Burkhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.