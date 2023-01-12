See All Nurse Midwives in Vandalia, OH
Melissa Burkhardt, CNM

Midwifery
4.8 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Melissa Burkhardt, CNM

Melissa Burkhardt, CNM is a Midwife in Vandalia, OH. 

Melissa Burkhardt works at Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton in Vandalia, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Burkhardt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton in Vandalia
    680 Aviator Ct, Vandalia, OH 45377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Missy is absolutely amazing. During my pregnancy, she was always kind when I had her at my appointments, and I never felt rushed. When I went into labor, I was so glad when I heard she was on call. She was calm, kind, and so present as I labored, helping me breathe and get through to meet my son. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better. Fast forward, and unfortunately I recently experienced an early miscarriage. Going into my appointment I had a lot of guilt and worry, and she was SO kind again. She took the time to reassure me, connect, and encourage me to remain positive about my chances of having another successful pregnancy. Her encouragement gave me hope again, and I hope she’ll be there to deliver one more little person for me if I’m lucky enough to have one more. She doesn’t treat you like a number, and she connects and makes you feel heard, no matter where you are in life. I’ll drive the 40 minutes to her practice any time. Her care is 100% worth it!
    Mac — Jan 12, 2023
    Photo: Melissa Burkhardt, CNM
    About Melissa Burkhardt, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174803910
