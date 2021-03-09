Melissa Christensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Christensen, PA-C
Overview
Melissa Christensen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fargo, ND.
Melissa Christensen works at
Locations
Sanford Southpointe Eye Center & Optical2400 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions (701) 234-2829
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Melissa Is the best. She cares about her patients and helps to make their lives better. She us the only doctor I have that reads and answer any questions you may have through my chart.
About Melissa Christensen, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801079231
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Melissa Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.