Melissa Cribari, LMHC is accepting new patients.
Melissa Cribari, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Cribari, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in West Des Moines, IA.
Melissa Cribari works at
Locations
Alliance Mental Health Services1501 42nd St Ste 474, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Melissa has helped me immensely in dealing with recent losses and has helped me to be able to see things in a different light
About Melissa Cribari, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1396864484
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Cribari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Cribari works at
12 patients have reviewed Melissa Cribari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Cribari.
