Dr. Melissa Dingler, PHD is a Psychologist in Alpharetta, GA.
Peachtree Psychotherapy, P.C.6740 Jamestown Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 735-2399Monday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dingler, in a relatively short time, has helped me make significant progress in curing my driving anxiety. I am greatful to her for the skilled work she has performed in our sessions.
Dr. Dingler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dingler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dingler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dingler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dingler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dingler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.