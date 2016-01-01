Melissa Disanto, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Disanto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Disanto, CNM
Overview of Melissa Disanto, CNM
Melissa Disanto, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ.
Melissa Disanto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Melissa Disanto's Office Locations
-
1
Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates475 Highway 70 Ste 101, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 800-7696
-
2
Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates413 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 800-7532
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Disanto?
About Melissa Disanto, CNM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1285394767
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Melissa Disanto using Healthline FindCare.
Melissa Disanto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Disanto works at
Melissa Disanto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Disanto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Disanto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Disanto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.