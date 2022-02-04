See All Nurse Practitioners in Lafayette, IN
Melissa Donahue, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Overview of Melissa Donahue, FNP

Melissa Donahue, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, IN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Donahue's Office Locations

    3900 St Francis Way Ste 220, Lafayette, IN 47905 (765) 428-5950
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 04, 2022
    I developed COVID "Pneumonua," and because I was approaching critical condition, Melissa even drove me to the hospital ER and waited with me until I was safe on a unit upstairs. She definitely understand the COVID19 virus and has researched a wide variety of procedures, medications and supplements to ensure recovery for her patients. I cannot be certain I would have survived had Melissa not provided excellent care. I am beyond thankful for her dedication to superior care.
    Connie B. — Feb 04, 2022
    About Melissa Donahue, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578086484
    Frequently Asked Questions

