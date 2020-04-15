Overview

Melissa Encinas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Melissa Encinas works at Diamond Hill Medical Center in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.