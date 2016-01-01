Melissa Erickson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Erickson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melissa Erickson, APRN
Melissa Erickson, APRN is a Long Term Care Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN.
Melissa Erickson works at
Melissa Erickson's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Erickson?
About Melissa Erickson, APRN
- Long Term Care Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1467853002
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Erickson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Melissa Erickson using Healthline FindCare.
Melissa Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Erickson works at
Melissa Erickson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Erickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.