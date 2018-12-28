Melissa Fesler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Fesler, FNP-BC
Melissa Fesler, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA.
Union Square Medical Associates450 Sutter St Rm 1504, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 399-1035
Never in my life have I received medical care in the professional, compassionate manner that Melissa Fesler, NP gives. Not only is she highly educated. She is beyond knowledgeable and comprehensively covers every area of Lymes Disease. She gives honest timelines and provides you with real answers. She's truly a gift to the medical community and I am happy to be her patient. If you have Lymes or suspect you have Lymes, regardless of what the Western Blots Blood tests results says make an appt.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902219009
