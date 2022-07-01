See All Family Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Melissa R Frye, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Melissa R Frye, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Melissa R Frye, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Melissa R Frye works at Oak Street Health Oracle Gateway in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Oracle Gateway
    3820 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 200-3084
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Melissa R Frye?

    Jul 01, 2022
    Awesome
    Del HENDRIXSON — Jul 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Melissa R Frye, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Melissa R Frye, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Melissa R Frye to family and friends

    Melissa R Frye's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Melissa R Frye

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melissa R Frye, NP.

    About Melissa R Frye, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629342787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa R Frye, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa R Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa R Frye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa R Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa R Frye works at Oak Street Health Oracle Gateway in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Melissa R Frye’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Melissa R Frye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa R Frye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa R Frye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa R Frye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.