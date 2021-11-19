Melissa Gaidis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Gaidis
Overview
Melissa Gaidis is a Clinical Psychologist in Medford, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 520 Stokes Rd Ste B2, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 362-5125
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Melissa for two years and I am so thankful for her services. She is great at what she does. She is professional but caring at the same time. I couldn’t recommend her more.
About Melissa Gaidis
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396007308
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Gaidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Melissa Gaidis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Gaidis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Gaidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Gaidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.