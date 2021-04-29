Melissa Goodemote, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Goodemote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Goodemote, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melissa Goodemote, NP
Melissa Goodemote, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Melissa Goodemote works at
Melissa Goodemote's Office Locations
-
1
Jaime Nass, Nurse Practitioner in Psychiatry, PLLC423A New Karner Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 713-4703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Goodemote?
Even with telehealth Melissa shows a personal interest and genuine concern for clients. I have always felt valued and appreciated as a client! She is down to earth and always ready to listen! A++
About Melissa Goodemote, NP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124117403
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Goodemote has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Goodemote accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Goodemote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Goodemote works at
3 patients have reviewed Melissa Goodemote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Goodemote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Goodemote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Goodemote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.