Melissa Hall

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Melissa Hall works at HOSPICE OF CHATTANOOGA in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Hall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospice of Chattanooga
    4355 Highway 58 Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 892-4289
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Melissa Hall

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215032230
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Hall works at HOSPICE OF CHATTANOOGA in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Melissa Hall’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Melissa Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

