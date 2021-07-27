Melissa Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Harrison, PSY
Overview
Melissa Harrison, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Coral Springs, FL.
Melissa Harrison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Green Light Home Care LLC11555 Heron Bay Blvd Ste 200, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 603-0077Saturday9:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Harrison?
Dr. Harrison was very helpful in a time where I definitely needed help in developing healthy coping skills. I feel much better and highly recommend her.
About Melissa Harrison, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932196201
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Harrison works at
3 patients have reviewed Melissa Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.